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    George H.W. Bush Conducts Operations [Image 4 of 9]

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    George H.W. Bush Conducts Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    A U.S. Sailor swabs the deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) while sailing in the Arabian Sea, June 17, 2026. USS George H.W. Bush is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 10:45
    Photo ID: 9772584
    VIRIN: 260617-D-D0477-1108
    Resolution: 3511x2341
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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