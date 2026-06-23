Japan Air Self-Defense Force participates in Valiant Shield 26

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A Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airman performs post flight check in support of Valiant Shield 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 24, 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)