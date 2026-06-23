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    Japan Air Self-Defense Force participates in Valiant Shield 26 [Image 5 of 7]

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    Japan Air Self-Defense Force participates in Valiant Shield 26

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airman performs post flight check in support of Valiant Shield 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 24, 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 08:00
    Photo ID: 9772216
    VIRIN: 260624-F-UJ371-1007
    Resolution: 6762x4508
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Japan Air Self-Defense Force participates in Valiant Shield 26 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Japan Air Self-Defense Force participates in Valiant Shield 26
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force participates in Valiant Shield 26
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force participates in Valiant Shield 26
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force participates in Valiant Shield 26
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force participates in Valiant Shield 26
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force participates in Valiant Shield 26
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force participates in Valiant Shield 26

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