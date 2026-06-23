(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Live Fire [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Live Fire

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher William Mazuca 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (April 24, 2026) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Dallas Pierson, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), displays a clear and safe M18 pistol during a small-arms range, April 24, 2026. USS Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher William Perez Mazuca)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 05:47
    Photo ID: 9772129
    VIRIN: 260424-N-DT448-1117
    Resolution: 4864x3243
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Live Fire [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Christopher William Mazuca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Live Fire
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Live Fire
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Live Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery