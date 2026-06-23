MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (April 24, 2026) Ensign Aaron Davis, observed by Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Gemini Stone, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), shoots the M18 pistol during a small-arms range, April 24, 2026. USS Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher William Perez Mazuca)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 05:47
|Photo ID:
|9772128
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-DT448-1082
|Resolution:
|4870x3247
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Live Fire [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Christopher William Mazuca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.