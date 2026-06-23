Spectrum Blitz 26

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U.S. Soldiers participate in Spectrum Blitz at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, June 24, 2026. As Europe’s premier electronic warfare competition, the metrics-based event challenges participating units across a realistic operational environment to validate platoon readiness, foster interoperability and identify the top electronic warfare platoon in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)