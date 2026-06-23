U.S. Soldiers participate in Spectrum Blitz at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, June 24, 2026. As Europe’s premier electronic warfare competition, the metrics-based event challenges participating units across a realistic operational environment to validate platoon readiness, foster interoperability and identify the top electronic warfare platoon in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 04:42
|Photo ID:
|9772027
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-OI040-3627
|Resolution:
|4032x6048
|Size:
|12.15 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spectrum Blitz 26 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.