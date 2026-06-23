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    Spectrum Blitz 26 [Image 3 of 8]

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    Spectrum Blitz 26

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers participate in Spectrum Blitz at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, June 24, 2026. As Europe’s premier electronic warfare competition, the metrics-based event challenges participating units across a realistic operational environment to validate platoon readiness, foster interoperability and identify the top electronic warfare platoon in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 04:42
    Photo ID: 9772027
    VIRIN: 260623-A-OI040-3627
    Resolution: 4032x6048
    Size: 12.15 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Spectrum Blitz 26 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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