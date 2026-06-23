U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area visits C7F

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U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area Commander Vice Adm. Joseph R. Buzzella speaks with U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin during a base visit onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 23, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)