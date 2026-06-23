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    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area visits C7F [Image 3 of 3]

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    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area visits C7F

    JAPAN

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area Commander Vice Adm. Joseph R. Buzzella speaks with U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin during a base visit onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 23, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 02:14
    Photo ID: 9771967
    VIRIN: 260623-N-FA353-1038
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area visits C7F [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area visits C7F
    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area visits C7F C7F; U.S. Coast Guard; Pacific Area
    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area visits C7F

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