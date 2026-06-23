U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area visits C7F

U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin speaks with U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area Commander Vice Adm. Joseph R. Buzzella during a base visit onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 23, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 02:14
|Photo ID:
|9771964
|VIRIN:
|260623-N-FA353-1014
|Resolution:
|4389x2926
|Size:
|889.07 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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