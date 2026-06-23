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    11th MEU Marines Conduct Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5]

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    11th MEU Marines Conduct Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Portland

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M27 infantry automatic rifle on the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) during marksmanship training in the Indian Ocean, June 25, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 02:23
    Photo ID: 9771915
    VIRIN: 260625-M-CK747-1113
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Luke Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th MEU Marines Conduct Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Portland
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Portland

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    TAGS

    US 7th Fleet, Marines, Range, Pride of The Pacific, USS Portland, 1st LAR

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