A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, marks shot placements during marksmanship training in the Indian Ocean, June 25, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 02:24
|Photo ID:
|9771911
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-CK747-1077
|Resolution:
|6004x4003
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Luke Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.