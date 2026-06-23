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    Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Awards Pacific Partnership 2026 Sailors During All-Hands Call [Image 3 of 4]

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    Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Awards Pacific Partnership 2026 Sailors During All-Hands Call

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 22, 2026) – Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, right, awards
    Chief Hospital Corpsman Alfredo Carrillo, Pacific Partnership 2026 assistant officer in charge for the Vietnam mission stop, with a Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal during an all-hands call at the Melia Vinpearl, Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 22, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 00:09
    Photo ID: 9771836
    VIRIN: 260622-N-JO245-1244
    Resolution: 5268x3512
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Awards Pacific Partnership 2026 Sailors During All-Hands Call [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Awards Pacific Partnership 2026 Sailors During All-Hands Call
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    Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Awards Pacific Partnership 2026 Sailors During All-Hands Call

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