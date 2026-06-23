Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Awards Pacific Partnership 2026 Sailors During All-Hands Call

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QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 22, 2026) – Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, right, awards

Senior Chief Constructionman Dina Beale, senior enlisted leader for the Pacific Partnership 2026 Vietnam mission stop fly-in engineering echelon, with a Navy commendation medal during an all-hands call at the Melia Vinpearl, Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 22, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough)