QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 22, 2026) – Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, right, awards
Senior Chief Constructionman Dina Beale, senior enlisted leader for the Pacific Partnership 2026 Vietnam mission stop fly-in engineering echelon, with a Navy commendation medal during an all-hands call at the Melia Vinpearl, Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 22, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 00:09
|Photo ID:
|9771834
|VIRIN:
|260622-N-JO245-1235
|Resolution:
|5100x3400
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|QUANG TRI, VN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Awards Pacific Partnership 2026 Sailors During All-Hands Call [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.