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    BLUE ANGELS ARRIVE FOR SAIL 250 MD [Image 3 of 3]

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    BLUE ANGELS ARRIVE FOR SAIL 250 MD

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Soren Quinata 

    Naval District Washington

    The Navy Flight Demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, arrive at Martin State Airport during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, June 24, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Soren V.P. Quinata)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 20:33
    Photo ID: 9771599
    VIRIN: 260624-N-NT298-1035
    Resolution: 5600x4000
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, BLUE ANGELS ARRIVE FOR SAIL 250 MD [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Soren Quinata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Blue Angels
    U.S. Navy
    America250
    Freedom250
    SAIL250Maryland

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