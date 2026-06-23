The Navy Flight Demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, arrive at Martin State Airport during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, June 24, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Soren V.P. Quinata)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 20:33
|Photo ID:
|9771594
|VIRIN:
|260624-N-NT298-1016
|Resolution:
|5318x3799
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, BLUE ANGELS ARRIVE FOR SAIL 250 MD [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Soren Quinata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.