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    Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach conducts security patrol in support of Operation Ready Eagle, FIFA World Cup 2026 [Image 6 of 6]

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    Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach conducts security patrol in support of Operation Ready Eagle, FIFA World Cup 2026

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    U.S. Coast Guard crew members from Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach patrol off the coast of Los Angeles, near the World Cup match, on a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium near Los Angeles, California, June 19, 2026. The crew conducted a security patrol near Marina Del Rey, for maritime approaches around the security zone established during the U.S. vs. Australia Soccer Match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, held in Los Angeles Sofi Stadium. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard B. Uranga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 14:37
    Photo ID: 9770570
    VIRIN: 260619-G-QP014-1032
    Resolution: 5712x3213
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach conducts security patrol in support of Operation Ready Eagle, FIFA World Cup 2026
    Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach conducts security patrol in support of Operation Ready Eagle, FIFA World Cup 2026
    Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach conducts security patrol in support of Operation Ready Eagle, FIFA World Cup 2026
    Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach conducts security patrol in support of Operation Ready Eagle, FIFA World Cup 2026
    Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach conducts security patrol in support of Operation Ready Eagle, FIFA World Cup 2026
    Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach conducts security patrol in support of Operation Ready Eagle, FIFA World Cup 2026

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    #CoastGuard
    #USCG
    #FIFAWorldCup
    #FWC26
    #WorldCup26
    #FWC26LA

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