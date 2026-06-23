Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach conducts security patrol in support of Operation Ready Eagle, FIFA World Cup 2026

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U.S. Coast Guard crew members from Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach directs a maritime approach around the security zone for FIFA World Cup 2026, off the coast of Los Angeles, California, June 19, 2026. The crew conducted a security patrol near Marina Del Rey for maritime approaches around the security zone established during the U.S. vs. Australia Soccer Match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, held in Los Angeles Sofi Stadium. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard B. Uranga)