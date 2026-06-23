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    U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24) [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, pose for a photo aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24) as part of SAIL250 in Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront.  (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9770531
    VIRIN: 260624-M-DY519-1136
    Resolution: 7618x5079
    Size: 12.16 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24) [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)
    U.S. Marines and Sailors man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)

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    USMC News
    Fleet Week Baltimore
    America250
    freedom250
    Sail 250
    SAIL250ATLANTIC

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