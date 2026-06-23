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    NAMRU SOUTH Hosts OU Faculty [Image 2 of 2]

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    NAMRU SOUTH Hosts OU Faculty

    PERU

    06.18.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Research Command

    IQUITOS, Peru (June 18, 2026) Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) SOUTH staff, joined by Oklahoma University faculty members, conduct field mosquito collection in Iquitos. Staff collected Aedes aegypti mosquitos, the primary vector for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya viruses. NAMRU SOUTH, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the SOUTHCOM Area of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy Photo by Henju Marjuki/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 14:27
    Photo ID: 9770511
    VIRIN: 260618-N-N1542-1002
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: PE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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