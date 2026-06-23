NAMRU SOUTH Hosts OU Faculty

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IQUITOS, Peru (June 18, 2026) Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) SOUTH staff, joined by Oklahoma University faculty members, conduct field mosquito collection in Iquitos. The visit bolstered partnership opportunities to advance readiness and surveillance efforts across the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. NAMRU SOUTH, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the SOUTHCOM Area of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo by Tim Filley/ Released)