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    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training [Image 14 of 17]

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    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training

    GERMANY

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Daryl Averill 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. jumpmasters observe the last pass of U.S. Soldiers after an airborne ramp jump in Germany, June 18, 2026. 16th Sustainment Brigade partnered with other U.S. military forces to conduct an airborne operation and maintain jump currency. (U.S. Army photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 13:26
    Photo ID: 9770333
    VIRIN: 260618-A-JE663-1017
    Resolution: 5145x3430
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training [Image 17 of 17], by Daryl Averill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training
    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training
    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training
    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training
    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training
    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training
    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training
    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training
    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training
    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training
    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training
    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training
    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training
    U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training

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