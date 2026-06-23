U.S. jumpmasters observe the last pass of U.S. Soldiers after an airborne ramp jump in Germany, June 18, 2026. 16th Sustainment Brigade partnered with other U.S. military forces to conduct an airborne operation and maintain jump currency. (U.S. Army photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9770333
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-JE663-1017
|Resolution:
|5145x3430
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training [Image 17 of 17], by Daryl Averill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.