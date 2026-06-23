U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. jumpmasters observe the last pass of U.S. Soldiers after an airborne ramp jump in Germany, June 18, 2026. 16th Sustainment Brigade partnered with other U.S. military forces to conduct an airborne operation and maintain jump currency. (U.S. Army photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)