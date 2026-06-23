U.S. Paratroopers Conduct Airborne Training

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A U.S. Soldier jumpmaster observes Soldiers as they secure their static lines before conducting an airborne jump in Ramstein, Germany, June 18, 2026. 16th Sustainment Brigade partnered with other U.S. military forces to conduct an airborne operation and maintain jump currency. (U.S. Army photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)