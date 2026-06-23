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    USS Arlington receives cannon salute [Image 3 of 4]

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    USS Arlington receives cannon salute

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kurtis Hatcher 

    Navy Office of Information, Reserve Component (NR-CHINFO)

    National Park Service’s Fort McHenry Guard performs a canon salute to USS Arlington (LPD-24), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock. USS Arlington (the eighth San Antonio-class ship and third named after Arlington County, and one of three ships honoring the victims of Sept. 11. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kurtis A. Hatcher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 11:50
    Photo ID: 9770058
    VIRIN: 260624-N-FC674-7911
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Arlington receives cannon salute [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kurtis Hatcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Arlington receives cannon salute
    USS Arlington receives cannon salute
    USS Arlington receives cannon salute
    USS Arlington receives cannon salute

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    TallShips
    Americas250
    Sail250Maryland
    250thAnniversary
    VisitBaltimore
    Freddom250

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