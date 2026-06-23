USS Arlington receives cannon salute

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National Park Service’s Fort McHenry Guard performs a canon salute to USS Arlington (LPD-24), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock. USS Arlington (the eighth San Antonio-class ship and third named after Arlington County, and one of three ships honoring the victims of Sept. 11. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kurtis A. Hatcher)