Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members with the 10th Civil Support Team, Washington National Guard, and members of the FBI’s Hazardous Evidence Response Team, exit the contaminated scene after sample collection at Evergreen Elementary School, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 21, 2026. The 10th CST and the FBI’s HERT conducted a four-day exercise culminating in several realistic response scenarios requiring CST and HERT personnel to operate side-by-side to preserve evidence and mitigate hazards. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)