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    Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training [Image 11 of 11]

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    Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Service members with the 10th Civil Support Team, Washington National Guard, and members of the FBI’s Hazardous Evidence Response Team, exit the contaminated scene after sample collection at Evergreen Elementary School, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 21, 2026. The 10th CST and the FBI’s HERT conducted a four-day exercise culminating in several realistic response scenarios requiring CST and HERT personnel to operate side-by-side to preserve evidence and mitigate hazards. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 11:44
    Photo ID: 9770056
    VIRIN: 260521-Z-YS961-1768
    Resolution: 5044x3363
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training
    Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training
    Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training
    Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training
    Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training
    Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training
    Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training
    Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training
    Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training
    Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training
    Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training

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    joint training
    CBRN
    FBI
    10th CST (WMD)
    Hazardous Evidence Response Team
    National Guard

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