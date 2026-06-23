Service members with the 10th Civil Support Team, Washington National Guard, and members of the FBI’s Hazardous Evidence Response Team, exit the contaminated scene after sample collection at Evergreen Elementary School, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 21, 2026. The 10th CST and the FBI’s HERT conducted a four-day exercise culminating in several realistic response scenarios requiring CST and HERT personnel to operate side-by-side to preserve evidence and mitigate hazards. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 11:44
|Photo ID:
|9770056
|VIRIN:
|260521-Z-YS961-1768
|Resolution:
|5044x3363
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team and FBI hone response skills during joint training
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