Sailors Speak with Navy Chiefs in “Meet the GOATS” Event

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Logistical Specialist Seaman Darren Coombs, at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda, speaks with a Navy Chief during the “Meet the GOATS” event at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, June 12, 2026. Meet the GOATS brought together Master Chiefs, Senior Chiefs and Chiefs with junior Sailors in an informal meeting where Sailors gained knowledge, played games and enjoyed food with Navy Chiefs. NMRTC Bethesda mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer)