(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Speak with Navy Chiefs in “Meet the GOATS” Event [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors Speak with Navy Chiefs in “Meet the GOATS” Event

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    Hospital Corpsman Chief Petty Officer Ernest Graham, at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda, speaks with junior Sailors during the “Meet the GOATS” event at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, June 12, 2026. Meet the GOATS brought together Master Chiefs, Senior Chiefs and Chiefs with junior Sailors in an informal meeting where Sailors gained knowledge, played games and enjoyed food with Navy Chiefs. NMRTC Bethesda mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 10:13
    Photo ID: 9769765
    VIRIN: 260611-N-CI012-1017
    Resolution: 5511x3674
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Speak with Navy Chiefs in “Meet the GOATS” Event [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Speak with Navy Chiefs in “Meet the GOATS” Event
    Sailors Speak with Navy Chiefs in “Meet the GOATS” Event
    Sailors Speak with Navy Chiefs in “Meet the GOATS” Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery