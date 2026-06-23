USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Returns to NAVSTA Rota

Lt j.g. Michael McConnel, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), embraces his family after the ship’s return to its homeport of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, June 17, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 07:47
|Photo ID:
|9769521
|VIRIN:
|260617-N-YS747-1014
|Resolution:
|5216x3477
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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