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    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Returns to NAVSTA Rota [Image 6 of 6]

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    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Returns to NAVSTA Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jett Morgan 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), embrace their friends and family after the ship’s return to its homeport of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, June 17, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 07:47
    Photo ID: 9769517
    VIRIN: 260617-N-YS747-1024
    Resolution: 6036x4024
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Returns to NAVSTA Rota [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Returns to NAVSTA Rota
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Returns to NAVSTA Rota
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Returns to NAVSTA Rota
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Returns to NAVSTA Rota
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Returns to NAVSTA Rota
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Returns to NAVSTA Rota

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