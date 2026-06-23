U.S. Army AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopters assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a training flight over the mountains after completion of Salaknib 2026 near Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 20, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 04:04
|Photo ID:
|9769261
|VIRIN:
|260619-A-XD912-5938
|Resolution:
|4406x2939
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.