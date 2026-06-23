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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline [Image 2 of 11]

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline

    PHILIPPINES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopters assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a training flight along the coast after completion of Salaknib 2026 near Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 20, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 04:04
    Photo ID: 9769259
    VIRIN: 260619-A-XD912-3305
    Resolution: 8070x5383
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts a Apache Training Flight Along Coastline

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    AH-64 Apache
    Salaknib
    Philippines
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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