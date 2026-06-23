PMRF Leadership: Strengthening Local Law Enforcement Partnerships

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Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kekaha (June 22, 2026) — PMRF's Thomas Nizo (far right) explains the history of the memorial site with members of the Kauai Police Department during their recent visit to Kauai's navy base. PMRF Commanding Officer, Captain Robert Prince welcomed the County of Kaua`i's new Police Chief, Rudy Tai and staff to PMRF for vital discussions on mutual aid coordination, an installation tour and mission brief. During the visit, they discussed joint emergency response events and how the collaborative efforts have been instrumental to managing resources for the county. Sailor and civilian staff also participate in critical trainings offered through county programs. By collaborating in joint force protection scenarios, the U.S. Navy and the county police department can enhance mutual aid agreements for safety and first response efforts that supports its community when they needed it most. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface and sub-surface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Jonell Kaohelauli'i)