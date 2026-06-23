PMRF Leadership: Strengthening Local Law Enforcement Partnerships

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Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kekaha (June 22, 2026) — PMRF Commanding Officer, Captain Robert Prince (left) and Kauai Police Chief, Rudy Tai (right) discuss security and access points overlooking Polihale State Park from the north launch pad at PMRF. Captain Prince hosted Chief Tai and his staff at PMRF for vital discussions on mutual aid coordination, an installation tour and mission brief. During the visit, they discussed joint emergency response events and how the collaborative efforts have been instrumental to managing resources for the county. Sailor and civilian staff also participate in critical trainings offered through county programs. By collaborating in joint force protection scenarios, the U.S. Navy and the county police department can enhance mutual aid agreements for safety and first response efforts that supports its community when they needed it most. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range, capable of supporting surface and sub-surface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Jonell Kaohelauli'i)