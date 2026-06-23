HMCS Ottawa arrives at Pearl Harbor

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Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) arrives at Ford Island, Hawaii, to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, June 23, 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 26 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Canadian Armed Forces photo by Master Corporal Jessica Vos, Imagery Technician)