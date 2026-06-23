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    HMCS Ottawa arrives at Pearl Harbor [Image 2 of 3]

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    HMCS Ottawa arrives at Pearl Harbor

    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Jessica Vos 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) arrives at Ford Island, Hawaii, to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, June 23, 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 26 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Canadian Armed Forces photo by Master Corporal Jessica Vos, Imagery Technician)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 21:12
    Photo ID: 9768918
    VIRIN: 260623-O-PP241-4311
    Resolution: 5977x4124
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, HMCS Ottawa arrives at Pearl Harbor [Image 3 of 3], by Jessica Vos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HMCS Ottawa arrives at Pearl Harbor
    HMCS Ottawa arrives at Pearl Harbor
    HMCS Ottawa arrives at Pearl Harbor

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    partners
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    Third North Pass
    RIMPAC 26
    Excercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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