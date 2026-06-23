Contractors work on a renovation of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters on June 9, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said renovation construction began on Oct. 1, 2025, and continues. The contract to complete the renovation was awarded to R.J. Jurowski Construction, headquartered in Whitehall, Wis., for $5.4 million. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9768628
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-OK556-7642
|Resolution:
|4727x2614
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters [Image 42 of 42], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
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