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    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters [Image 40 of 42]

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    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on a renovation of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters on June 9, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said renovation construction began on Oct. 1, 2025, and continues. The contract to complete the renovation was awarded to R.J. Jurowski Construction, headquartered in Whitehall, Wis., for $5.4 million. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 18:30
    Photo ID: 9768628
    VIRIN: 260609-A-OK556-7642
    Resolution: 4727x2614
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters [Image 42 of 42], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters
    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters

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    June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters

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    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM 2025 and Beyond
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Garrison Headquarters
    Wisconsin

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