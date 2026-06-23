June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contractors work on a renovation of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters on June 9, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said renovation construction began on Oct. 1, 2025, and continues. The contract to complete the renovation was awarded to R.J. Jurowski Construction, headquartered in Whitehall, Wis., for $5.4 million. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)