June 2026 update: Contractors continue full renovation of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on a renovation of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters on...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on a renovation of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters on May 19, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said renovation construction began on Oct. 1, 2025, and continues. The contract to complete the renovation was awarded to R.J. Jurowski Construction, headquartered in Whitehall, Wis., for $5.4 million. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Renovation work on the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters, Building 100, continues to make steady progress throughout 2026 as crews work to transform one of the installation’s historic World War II-era buildings into a modern administrative facility designed to support Fort McCoy’s mission for decades to come.



According to Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) construction oversight officials, the approximately $5.4 million renovation project remains focused on completely modernizing the more than 80-year-old headquarters building while preserving a structure that has served generations of Soldiers and civilian employees.



The project, awarded to Whitehall, Wis.-based R.J. Jurowski Construction, involves a complete interior demolition and reconstruction, along with extensive infrastructure improvements that bring the facility up to current building codes and operational standards.



“Building 100 has been a centerpiece of the installation since the World War II expansion of Fort McCoy,” DPW construction oversight officials said. “This renovation ensures the headquarters will continue supporting the installation’s mission while providing a safer, more efficient, and modern workplace for the personnel who manage daily operations across the post.”



Throughout the year, visitors to the installation have watched the building undergo a dramatic transformation as crews completed demolition work, structural improvements, and began installing new building systems. Temporary weather protection and construction barriers helped maintain work during Wisconsin’s winter months before exterior and interior improvements accelerated during the spring and summer construction season.



Once completed, the renovated headquarters will feature updated electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems along with improved accessibility, energy-efficient features, modern office spaces, and enhanced safety systems designed to meet 21st century Army standards.



The renovation also preserves an important piece of Fort McCoy history.



Building 100 was constructed in 1942 during the installation’s rapid World War II expansion, when Camp McCoy transformed into one of the nation’s major troop training centers. During that unprecedented construction effort, more than 1,500 buildings were erected in just months to support the mobilization and training of tens of thousands of Soldiers preparing for service overseas.



The wartime expansion employed more than 8,000 construction workers and represented a national defense investment exceeding $30 million in 1942 dollars, creating what became known as the “New Camp” cantonment area. The headquarters building has served as the administrative heart of the installation ever since, supporting operations through World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam era, Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, post-9/11 mobilizations, and today's Total Force training mission.



DPW officials said investing in existing facilities while modernizing critical infrastructure helps preserve Fort McCoy’s historic character while ensuring the installation remains capable of supporting future readiness requirements.



Beyond improving the installation, projects such as the Building 100 renovation also provide significant economic benefits throughout western Wisconsin. Construction contracts support regional contractors, skilled trades workers, suppliers, and numerous small businesses that provide materials and services throughout the life of the project.



Those investments complement Fort McCoy’s overall economic contribution to surrounding communities. According to the installation's Plans, Analysis and Integration Office, Fort McCoy generated an estimated $1.6 billion economic impact in fiscal year 2024, with workforce payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures totaling more than $398 million. Construction and infrastructure modernization projects completed across the installation are an important component of that economic activity, creating jobs while strengthening the installation's long-term ability to support military training and mobilization missions.



As work continues, the renovated headquarters will stand as a bridge between Fort McCoy’s historic World War II legacy and its modern role as one of the Army's premier Total Force training centers, providing an updated facility that supports installation leadership and mission execution while preserving a landmark that has served the Army for more than eight decades.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”