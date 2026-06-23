Garrison Commander Col. Jason McKenzie served German chocolate cake during the June birthday celebration, recognizing Fort Hunter Liggett teammates while taking time to hear their thoughts and ideas for the garrison.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9768412
|VIRIN:
|260622-A-LW200-2880
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, June Cake and Conversation at FHL [Image 3 of 3], by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.