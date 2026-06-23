June Cake and Conversation at FHL

Date Taken: 06.22.2026 Date Posted: 06.23.2026 17:01 Photo ID: 9768412 VIRIN: 260622-A-LW200-2880 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.97 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

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