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    June Cake and Conversation at FHL [Image 1 of 3]

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    June Cake and Conversation at FHL

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Garrison Commander Col. Jason McKenzie served German chocolate cake during the June birthday celebration, recognizing Fort Hunter Liggett teammates while taking time to hear their thoughts and ideas for the garrison.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 17:01
    Photo ID: 9768412
    VIRIN: 260622-A-LW200-2880
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, June Cake and Conversation at FHL [Image 3 of 3], by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    June Cake and Conversation at FHL
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