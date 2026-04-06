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    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting [Image 12 of 26]

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    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting

    CRANE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Parker Ramsey 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    04 June 2026 - Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division recently welcomed our newest cohort of summer interns during a comprehensive kickoff meeting at Westgate Academy. Throughout the event, Crane leadership and leading subject matter experts briefed the students, providing strategic insights, operational context, and technical expectations to prepare them for their upcoming roles. Cultivating the next generation of scientific, engineering, and professional talent is essential to maintaining our technical edge and advancing the warfighting capabilities of the United States Navy. Welcome aboard to all our summer interns—we look forward to your contributions to the mission. #NSWCCrane

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 17:03
    Photo ID: 9768407
    VIRIN: 260604-N-MI255-4681
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: CRANE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting
    06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting

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