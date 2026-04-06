06-04-2026 Summer Intern Kickoff Meeting

04 June 2026 - Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division recently welcomed our newest cohort of summer interns during a comprehensive kickoff meeting at Westgate Academy. Throughout the event, Crane leadership and leading subject matter experts briefed the students, providing strategic insights, operational context, and technical expectations to prepare them for their upcoming roles. Cultivating the next generation of scientific, engineering, and professional talent is essential to maintaining our technical edge and advancing the warfighting capabilities of the United States Navy. Welcome aboard to all our summer interns—we look forward to your contributions to the mission. #NSWCCrane
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9768398
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-MI255-7405
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|CRANE, INDIANA, US
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|0
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|0
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