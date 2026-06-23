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    Walter Reed brings portable hearing readiness technology directly to the service member [Image 1 of 3]

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    Walter Reed brings portable hearing readiness technology directly to the service member

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Ann Brandstadter 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    A portable audiometer kit is featured at an audiology services booth at the 2026 Public Health Awareness Fair at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., April 9, 2026. This portable audiometer kit directly supports operational readiness and fitness-for-duty for fighting forces and federal civilian employees by bringing critical testing capabilities directly to where they are needed. (DOW photo by Ann Brandstadter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 15:27
    Photo ID: 9767955
    VIRIN: 260409-D-KL921-1095
    Resolution: 3682x3072
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Walter Reed brings portable hearing readiness technology directly to the service member [Image 3 of 3], by Ann Brandstadter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Walter Reed brings portable hearing readiness technology directly to the service member
    Walter Reed brings portable hearing readiness technology directly to the service member
    Walter Reed brings portable hearing readiness technology directly to the service member

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    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
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