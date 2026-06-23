A portable audiometer kit is featured at an audiology services booth at the 2026 Public Health Awareness Fair at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., April 9, 2026. This portable audiometer kit directly supports operational readiness and fitness-for-duty for fighting forces and federal civilian employees by bringing critical testing capabilities directly to where they are needed. (DOW photo by Ann Brandstadter)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:27
|Photo ID:
|9767955
|VIRIN:
|260409-D-KL921-1095
|Resolution:
|3682x3072
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed brings portable hearing readiness technology directly to the service member [Image 3 of 3], by Ann Brandstadter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Thinking outside the booth: Walter Reed brings portable hearing readiness technology directly to the service member
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