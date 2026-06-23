Walter Reed brings portable hearing readiness technology directly to the service member

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A portable audiometer kit is featured at an audiology services booth at the 2026 Public Health Awareness Fair at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., April 9, 2026. This portable audiometer kit directly supports operational readiness and fitness-for-duty for fighting forces and federal civilian employees by bringing critical testing capabilities directly to where they are needed. (DOW photo by Ann Brandstadter)