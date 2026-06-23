Thinking outside the booth: Walter Reed brings portable hearing readiness technology directly to the service member

Photo By Ann Brandstadter | Dr. Krystal Witherell, Hearing Program Director at the Hearing Conservation Clinic at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, instructs a patient how to use a portable audiometer during a hearing test, Bethesda, Md., June 17, 2026. This portable audiometer technology directly supports operational readiness and fitness-for-duty for fighting forces and federal civilian employees by bringing critical testing capabilities directly to where they are needed. (DOW photo by Ann Brandstadter) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ann Brandstadter | Dr. Krystal Witherell, Hearing Program Director at the Hearing Conservation Clinic at...... read more read more

By Ann Brandstadter Walter Reed Hospital Communications

Hearing and auditory fitness for duty are critical for a service member’s readiness. Unlike some health assessments that can be performed virtually, hearing screenings require specialized equipment. Traditionally, this means service members must travel to a clinic and use a multi-person testing booth.

Enter a portable hearing test device, or audiometer, that is U.S. Food and Drug Administration registered and built into a high-attenuation headset that replaces the need for a sound-treated booth and external equipment. This compact, portable system provides reliable, automated hearing tests, as well as hearing protection fit testing—all in one device.

Approved by the Department of War in 2020 to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, this portable audiometer has proven to be a lasting game changer.

Recently, Dr. Krystal Witherell, Hearing Program Manager at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Hearing Conservation Clinic, partnered with leadership at Marine Corps Cyber Forces Command (MARFORCYBER) to put this ground-breaking, mobile system to the test.

“These highly portable headsets allow our hearing program managers to take the clinic directly to the service members, improving access to care without pulling service members away from their mission,” said Dr. Witherell. “The beautiful thing about [this system] is that it just needs a quiet environment. You don’t need to treat the walls or anything.”

Mobile hearing testing takes about seven to 10 minutes, where office visits typically take about 30 minutes.

By borrowing 10 mobile audiometers from Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center, Fort Belvoir, VA., and setting up a central mobile clinic in Columbia, MD., a collaborative effort was underway. Witherell referred to the event as a “Hearing Readiness Rodeo,” which she organized and directed.

“I’d like to give a huge shoutout to the incredible crew on the ground — 1st Lt. Cameron Nail, 1st Lt. Cecilia Rankin, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Harmeet Kaur, and MARFORCYBER action officer Capt. John Hvizdak,” exclaimed Witherell.

In two days, the team screened 138 Marines. The impact was immediate. As one Marine from the unit shared, "The hearing conservation clinic recently visited our unit...their team's willingness to come directly to us significantly improved our unit's medical readiness and saved a substantial amount of time and logistical effort compared to sending our Marines to the clinic individually."

“This is what proactive, joint-force military medicine looks like. Incredible job to the team for innovating access to care and keeping our forces mission ready,” said Witherell.

For more information on readiness through hearing conservation at Walter Reed, go to https://walterreed.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Specialty-Care/Audiology-Speech-Pathology/Hearing-Conservation.