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    MCSFBn Kings Bay Conducts Joint-Service Security Exercise [Image 2 of 8]

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    MCSFBn Kings Bay Conducts Joint-Service Security Exercise

    KINGS BAY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Ashley Berumen 

    Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 5, 2026) – Marine Corps Security Force Battalion (MCSFBn) Kings Bay Marines and Sailors participate in a joint-service security exercise at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. TREMBLING EARTH is a multi-day exercise, conducted by Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and coordinated by Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic (SWFLANT), and is designed to evaluate current Department of War physical security policies applicable to the protection of strategic assets. MCSFBn is a joint force of Marines and Sailors that serve as the security force ensuring the protection of strategic assets within the SWFLANT area of responsibility. SWFLANT’s mission is to deliver safe, secure and effective sea-based strategic deterrence capabilities to fleet ballistic missile submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Ashley Berumen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9767722
    VIRIN: 260604-D-IS980-3217
    Resolution: 3239x2159
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCSFBn Kings Bay Conducts Joint-Service Security Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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