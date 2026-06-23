MCSFBn Kings Bay Conducts Joint-Service Security Exercise

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KINGS BAY, Ga. (June 5, 2026) – Marine Corps Security Force Battalion (MCSFBn) Kings Bay Marines and Sailors participate in a joint-service security exercise at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. TREMBLING EARTH is a multi-day exercise, conducted by Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and coordinated by Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic (SWFLANT), and is designed to evaluate current Department of War physical security policies applicable to the protection of strategic assets. MCSFBn is a joint force of Marines and Sailors that serve as the security force ensuring the protection of strategic assets within the SWFLANT area of responsibility. SWFLANT’s mission is to deliver safe, secure and effective sea-based strategic deterrence capabilities to fleet ballistic missile submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Ashley Berumen)