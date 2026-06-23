Future Sailors are recognized during an Our Community Salutes event

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260422-N-TI693-2199



ASHLAND, Nebraska (April 22, 2026) - Future Sailors from the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility take part in a Our Community Salutes recognition ceremony in Ashland, Nebraska, April 22, 2026. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.