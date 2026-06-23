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    Future Sailors are recognized during an Our Community Salutes event [Image 2 of 26]

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    Future Sailors are recognized during an Our Community Salutes event

    ASHLAND, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains

    260422-N-TI693-2107

    ASHLAND, Nebraska (April 22, 2026) - Future Sailors from the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility take part in a Our Community Salutes recognition ceremony in Ashland, Nebraska, April 22, 2026. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 13:55
    Photo ID: 9767695
    VIRIN: 260422-N-TI693-2107
    Resolution: 5000x4000
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: ASHLAND, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Future Sailors are recognized during an Our Community Salutes event [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Future Sailors are recognized during an Our Community Salutes event
    Future Sailors are recognized during an Our Community Salutes event
    Future Sailors are recognized during an Our Community Salutes event
    Future Sailors are recognized during an Our Community Salutes event
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island
    Future service members are recognized at an Our Community Salutes event at Rock Island

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Community pride meets Navy opportunity at Our Community Salutes ceremonies

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    #USNavy
    NTAG Northern Plains
    #NTAGNorthernPlains
    #ntagnp
    #OurCommunitySalutes
    #usnrecruiter

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