Faith Durden, Executive Officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is recognized during a retirement ceremony in Buffalo, New York, June 23, 2026. Durden retired after a distinguished career of federal service, having provided leadership and support to the district’s mission of delivering engineering solutions, infrastructure improvements, environmental stewardship, and navigation projects across the Great Lakes region.(U.S. Army photo by Kayee Wendt) (Portions of this image were masked for security reasons.)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9767678
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-FB511-2620
|Resolution:
|2926x2009
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Executive Officer Faith Durden [Image 9 of 9], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.