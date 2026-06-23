(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Executive Officer Faith Durden [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Executive Officer Faith Durden

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Faith Durden, Executive Officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is recognized during a retirement ceremony in Buffalo, New York, June 23, 2026. Durden retired after a distinguished career of federal service, having provided leadership and support to the district’s mission of delivering engineering solutions, infrastructure improvements, environmental stewardship, and navigation projects across the Great Lakes region.(U.S. Army photo by Kayee Wendt) (Portions of this image were masked for security reasons.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 13:45
    Photo ID: 9767678
    VIRIN: 260623-A-FB511-2620
    Resolution: 2926x2009
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Executive Officer Faith Durden [Image 9 of 9], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Executive Officer Faith Durden
    Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Executive Officer Faith Durden
    Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Executive Officer Faith Durden
    Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Executive Officer Faith Durden
    Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Executive Officer Faith Durden
    Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Executive Officer Faith Durden
    Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Executive Officer Faith Durden
    Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Executive Officer Faith Durden
    Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Executive Officer Faith Durden

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery