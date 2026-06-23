Buffalo District Celebrates Retirement of Executive Officer Faith Durden

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Faith Durden, Executive Officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is recognized during a retirement ceremony in Buffalo, New York, June 23, 2026. Durden retired after a distinguished career of federal service, having provided leadership and support to the district’s mission of delivering engineering solutions, infrastructure improvements, environmental stewardship, and navigation projects across the Great Lakes region.(U.S. Army photo by Kayee Wendt) (Portions of this image were masked for security reasons.)