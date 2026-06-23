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    96th Force Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

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    96th Force Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristi Machado assumes command of the 96th Force Support Squadron from Lt. Col. Laura Evans during a change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2026. The 96th Force Support Squadron provides community services, human resources support, and quality-of-life programs for active-duty personnel, civilians, and military families.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 12:21
    Photo ID: 9767477
    VIRIN: 260622-F-NV708-2277
    Resolution: 6755x4020
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 96th Force Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    color guard
    military ceremony
    56th Medical Group
    OCP uniform
    change of command
    U.S. Air Force

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