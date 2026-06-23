96th Force Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristi Machado assumes command of the 96th Force Support Squadron from Lt. Col. Laura Evans during a change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2026. The 96th Force Support Squadron provides community services, human resources support, and quality-of-life programs for active-duty personnel, civilians, and military families.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 12:21
|Photo ID:
|9767470
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-NV708-7389
|Resolution:
|2566x2196
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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