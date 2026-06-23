96th Force Support Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristi Machado assumes command of the 96th Force Support Squadron from Lt. Col. Laura Evans during a change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 22, 2026. The 96th Force Support Squadron provides community services, human resources support, and quality-of-life programs for active-duty personnel, civilians, and military families.