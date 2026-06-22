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    Third Battalion Change of Command [Image 5 of 7]

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    Third Battalion Change of Command

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    In a Change of Command Ceremony, held aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, June 18, 2026, Lt. Col. Bryan Tye relinquished command as the Third Recruit Training Battalion Commanding Officer to Lt. Col. Shannon L. Gross. Tye has served as the battalion commanding officer since April of 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 09:30
    Photo ID: 9767151
    VIRIN: 260618-M-FF476-1097
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.41 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Third Battalion Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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